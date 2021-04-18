Damian Lewis writes a precious tribute to his wife Helen McCrory days after her death

On Friday, April 16, we learned from Damian Lewis that his wife, actress Helen McCrory, had died at the young age of 52 from cancer. The acting world was shocked, fans of beloved titles like ‘Peaky Blinders’ or ‘Harry Potter’ mourned the loss of the woman who so masterfully played characters like Polly Gray and Narcissa Malfoy. McCrory leaves her husband behind her two children, Gulliver and Manon.

Damian Lewis wanted to pay tribute to his wife with a beautiful text published by the Sunday Times. The article is full of feeling and describes a passionate woman. “I never met someone who could enjoy life as much as she did. Her ability to be in the present and enjoy the moment was an inspiration. Not that she was interested in looking at her belly button. There was no interest in looking at herself; her He believed in looking outward, not inward. That is why he was able to direct his light so intensely towards others. ” She says the people in her care in the later stages of cancer always wanted to spend time with her “because it made their day better.”

Throughout the tribute she says that McCrory was a generous woman, “without fear, without bitterness, without self-pity”, someone capable of “giving off happiness”, someone “tremendously funny” and yes, also with that side capable of being “magnificently angry. , imperious, contemptuous. Gloriously. ” But above all it speaks of a woman who was “happy” and who always chose happiness. He highlights that joking part remembering that he told her before he died that he wanted her to have “girlfriends, many” but to try “to get to the funeral without sleeping with anyone.” The actor says McCrory “insisted that no one be sad because she was happy” and that she had “lived the life she wanted.”

A meteor

In the last paragraphs of the text, the ‘Homeland’ actor says: “I already miss her.” But he assures that in the last moments of his life “he shone more strongly” and adds: “His greatest and most exquisite act of courage and generosity has been to ‘normalize’ his death.” To conclude he says: “I am in awe of her. She has been a meteorite in our life.”