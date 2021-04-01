Damián Alcázar and Eugenio Derbez arrive at “Acapulco”, the first series in Spanish produced by Apple TV +

The company announced that Damián Alcázar, Enrique Arrizón, Camila Pérez and Raphael Alejandro are part of the cast of the production, a kind of spin-off that emerged from How to be a Latin Lover, a film that Derbez starred in 2017 with Salma Hayek.

Acapulco will follow the story of Maximo, a young heartthrob who gets his life’s job at the most exclusive and attractive resort in Acapulco. However, once inside, you will face job and lifestyle difficulties when your beliefs and morals are called into question.

This story was created by Eduardo Cisneros, with whom Derbez has worked at La Familia P. Luche and XHDRBZ; Jason Shuman, producer of the films War of Likes and Half Brothers; and Austin Winsberg, producer of Gossip Girl. Derbez along with Ben Odell (Man overboard and Compadres) will serve as executive producer.

According to Variety, Damián Alcázar will play Don Pablo, the resort’s chief operating officer; Camila Pérez will be Julia, the receptionist; and Raphael Alejandro will return to the role of Hugo, Maximo’s nephew in the present tense.

Produced by Lionsgate Television for Apple Tv +, Acapulco is scheduled to last 30 minutes.

How to be a Latin lover is one of Eugenio Derbez’s most successful films globally. In Mexico, it raised more than 450 million pesos, while in the United States the figure exceeded 32 million dollars. Worldwide the film grossed $ 62 million and in France the remake Just a gigolo was made.