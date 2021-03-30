‘Dame Time’: Lillard or the art of deciding matches

And it is then, in those final five minutes, when everything changes. The sweat generated by physical activity begins to mix with that which comes from the nerves. All or nothing. The previous forty-three minutes turned into ruin or an explosion of joy. Black or white. In this case, being the exception within the rule, there are no grays. Either you win or you lose. Clutch time, they call it. The time of the two fives: five or less minutes of the game (last quarter or overtime) and difference in the score equal to or less than five points. Behind the screens, not for the faint of heart; inside the court, not for any player. Give me Time, some have renamed it. Damian’s time, Lillard’s time. That’s right. It does not deceive in the photo The Blazers point guard, who landed in the NBA in 2012, ranked in seven of its nine seasons in the best league in the world among the ten players with the most points in the increasingly famous decisive period. Next to him, in terms of number of appearances, James Harden and, behind, DeMar DeRozan (5), LeBron James (4), Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving (3).

Left fist forward, arm twisted inward, and index finger of the right hand pointing to his wrist. The same one that, in a brief imaginative exercise, wears a watch; the same one that, in decisive moments, does not usually fail. The charismatic image has already become an icon of the more modern NBA. Everyone identifies it and everyone knows what it refers to. Rivals included. Trevor Ariza, who had been off the court all season for the Thunder, promptly refreshed his memory with the Heat. Llillard, who already accumulated four points in the Clutch, assumed, as usual, the responsibility of the final shot with 122 to 122 on the scoreboard. A triple, too. In the attempt to pluck it, it is missing. At the free throw line, no miss. 7 points in the last five minutes for Damian, 22 in total and victory for Portland. One more in the throes, which is much more springtime when the Oakland point guard is on your team. Epic by epic, it is already in the bets of many fans among the great favorites to the MVP; even more, after the injuries of Joel Embiid or LeBron James, a void that did not last long in the orphanhood. Only the 1978 MVP, Bill Walton (58 of 82, 70.7%), won the award playing less than 80% of the games. Much haste for the Cameroonian and the King, who were already struggling alongside Nikola Jokic and, now, with more and more.

Damian Lillard judges the games in the last minutes, but begins to decide them in the first. Currently, he is averaging 30 points (his maximum, matching his mark from last season), 7.7 assists (his second-best record) and 4.3 rebounds. He has percentages of 55.1% in field goals (second best) and 37.6% from the line of three. Fearsome numbers that become terrifying when the situation begins to heat up: then, the percentages rise to 56.7% and 45.7%, respectively. In the case of long distance, an increase in precision of 21.5% when the laws of basketball say that the shaking increases. The explanation that leads to the fact that, today, he is the player with the most points scored in Clutch Time, with 133. Behind, and far behind, Zach LaVine (116), De’Aron Fox and James Harden (96 ), Nikola Jokic (94) or Jeremi Grant (83). Almost all of them, with more minutes played than Lillard. But there is more, because he is also the third player with the most assists (18), behind Ricky Rubio (22) and James Harden (19)., and the second best plus minus (+81), behind Robert Covington (+90). A lifesaver that has allowed the Oregon franchise to rank sixth in the West despite persistent casualties throughout the season.

He did not forgive even in the All Star, with the last two triples of the game, both from that distance that rethinks the value given to the plays: a scientific sample of two of his greatest basketball virtues. The one that was missing to have a curious triple crown: a winning shot both in the regular season and in the playoffs and all-star game. Before, they had already suffered in Chicago. Three brand points of the house: born of the mess, with a little step aside and a preface to the wildest madness. LaVine, his direct rival in terms of so many decisive, left the track immediately, being doubly defeated. Curry, Green and company were subjected to the same fate. 10 points in five minutes, triple winner included. A gale that hits hard, from all sides and that, although it falls within all the forecasts, cannot be stopped. The most dangerous. If the situation is taken to the extreme, this year, in the last minute, Lillard accumulates 17 points that have meant a tie or change of leader in the electronic; a figure that, in the ESPN database, does not find a counterpart. Narrowing the equation even further, according to the same statistical portal, in the game against the Warriors, Damian reached his 29th game with field points that allow him to tie or turn a scoreboard in the last 20 seconds of the duel, the highest mark since he is in the NBA.

A big three that scares even more in the clutch

It was no secret that, with the James Hardens, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn was amassing an almost unprecedented amount of talent. Paradoxically, the more one digs into the numbers, the more the qualitative is confirmed. The former is the top scorer in the competition for the last three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2020); the second, it has been up to four times (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014). The third, with 28.1 points on average, is in his highest scoring season. Constant knives that, in case someone had escaped in the first lines of this article, have no mercy on clutch time: Since Lillard made his NBA debut, all three are among the six players who have appeared on the scoring table the most in these game circumstances. That is to say, to this day, starting from 2012, the Nets have to their credit 50% of the six players with the most seasons among the top scorers in the clutch. Many arguments to tip the balance in your favor.

And many rivals for Damian, captain general of a troop that rejuvenates season after season. In his rookie course, Luka Doncic was already among the ten players with the most goals in the decisive moments (120), although he has no longer reappeared among the front positions of the table. Similar situation for his comrade Trae Young, who that year stayed at the gates of the Top (119) and, in the following year, he entered through the big door, placing himself in fifth position (125). Leaders from day one. If you look back, to the year that the official NBA database allows, 1996, names like Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Allen Iverson or Kobe Bryant, the one who repeats the most times on the podium (7). Mamba mentality. Competitive animals that eat decisive binges. All of them, with exorbitant seasons; but none, if all the statistical items are weighted, at the level of the current Lillard course (5.1 average points with percentages of 56.7% -45.7% -100%). Give me time, rightly so.