Damayanti Quintanar, obsessed with cleanliness

MEXICO CITY.

ANDThe obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) due to washing and cleaning is for the actress Damayanti Quintanar one of the points of identification that the public will find in the series The girl who cleans, especially when it is released in the middle of the pandemic by covid-19 , in which the term hygiene acquired a new and priority meaning in the homes of the world.

When the pandemic started, I said: ‘Rosa’s look (the character in the broadcast) is totally pandemic: gloves, face masks, disinfects everything, there is antibacterial gel at the entrance of her house’, all before the pandemic reached Mexico, since the series was recorded in July and August 2019. In the story, due to his son’s illness, the character tries to be as clean as possible in everything and has this obsession.

I think that many people will identify with Rosa in that regard, because many of us discovered it during the pandemic. There are people who became very obsessed with cleaning the house and began to find new ways to disinfect, clean and be neat. I definitely think it reflects a degree of anxiety in people and a personality. It will be interesting to see how viewers receive that OCD from Rosa and how they will identify with her, “said Damayanti Quintanar in an interview with Excelsior.

However, The Girl Who Cleans, which debuts on HBO on June 20 and will be available in rotation on channels such as Warner Channel, TNT, Space, TNT Series and Cinemax on June 22, has another context: It addresses what happens to Rosa , a mother willing to literally stain her hands to raise the money with which she can save her son, who requires an operation abroad.

For this he has two jobs: one, in a chemical factory, and another, as a cleaning staff in the house of one of the wealthiest families in the city. In the latter, a network of impunity and murders prevails that will put her in danger. However, your OCD from cleaning will be a valuable resource to stay alive.

The girl who cleans was my most important project after losing weight after Selena’s Secret, where I gained 18 kilos to play Yolanda Saldívar. When I came down, I felt myself again, to feel comfortable with my body after the transformation.

Rosa is a woman who is a domestic worker, who works double shift and has a sick child. So I worked a lot on the voice and the social class to which it belongs; in the hardness of people who have to support their family, with all the weight on their shoulders and a tremendous burden that does not allow them to be so at peace, as in this case, in which she is afraid of being something happen to your child.

I also worked a lot on the subject of Rosa’s obsessive compulsive disorder with cleanliness and order, and what this causes her on a physical level. The body and the voice speak a lot about her person and it is a proposal of mine, that I took great care to interpret her and give her a unique personality ”, explained the Mexican actress with 17 years of experience.

Quintanar pointed out that the series does not necessarily talk about drug trafficking, but about corruption, femicides, the differences between social classes and injustice.

It does not speak of drug trafficking specifically, but encompasses a Mexico in which there is corruption, violence and where the richest are easier to take advantage of the poor. There are several stories, in addition to Rosa’s, as there is also that of Detective Correa, played by Gustavo Sánchez Parra, who seeks to solve the murders and crimes that Rosa has been cleaning up. He is the co-star of this series and it was an honor to work with him, because he is a tremendous actor and person.

There is also the story of the Valladares family, one of the wealthiest in Mexico City, which is who Rosa works with. So we will see different stories of a reality that is lived in this country. We portray this reality in order to change it, ”he said.

From the actress’s point of view, Rosa is a victim rather than an accomplice, since she has no other option.

There are many honest and innocent people who face situations where if they do not do this or that thing, they or their families are killed. That is something that also reflects The Girl Who Cleans, because even if you are a good person, a worker and you fight, suddenly the corruption reaches such a terrible degree that that is not enough to raise your family and get rid of those bad people.

That is why it is a very interesting story, because they will have questions such as how far you are an accomplice or how far your responsibility goes or if you need the money, what to do, how much to endure and how far to go. They will have a huge surprise in the decisions that Rosa makes for her future, “he said.

The actress also felt identified by the daily struggle of a woman who does not give up to raise her son.

I have very powerful women around me, I have had them all my life. I grew up with my mom and my sister and obviously my mom with her mom. My grandmother at some point had to clean houses to survive, so it is not something that is far away. I have had two realities and the lack, the need, the hunger and the difference of social classes is a universe that I know.

I love having played this character because of that, because it is something that I have close, that I understand well and there were even things that I observed that said: ‘this is not like that, but it goes’, because you cannot decide everything in the production and because it is a fiction. However, I identify myself because I know these types of realities, what love is, wishing that your loved ones are well and because I have worked very hard to have what I have, in addition to that I also have a bit of an obsession with order. and cleanliness, not to Rosa’s degree, but I have it ”,

concluded.

FROM THE SERIES

It is a production in collaboration with BTF Media, a Mexican adaptation of the Argentine production created by Paola Suárez, Lucas Combina, Greta Molas and Irene Guissara for Jaque Content.

Cast: Damayanti Quintanar (Rosa), Gustavo Sánchez Parra (Correa), Ana Layevska (Sonia), Alexis Valdés (Rodrigo Valladares), David Montalvo (Francisco Valladares), Raquel Robles (María), Ramón Medina (Gutiérrez) and Gerardo Trejoluna ( Carlos Valladares).

TO SE HER

-Sunday June 20, on HBO.

-Tuesday June 22, 9:00 p.m. at Space (Mexico) and 11:00 p.m. at Cinemax (Latam).

-Thursday June 24, 10:00 p.m. on Warner Channel (Latam).

-Friday June 25, 10:00 p.m. on TNT (Latam).

-Saturday June 26, 11:00 p.m. on TNT Series (Latam).

TO KNOW

Damayanti Quintanar also finished filming the series Narcos: México, third season in the role of Hortensia; was part of the cast of the series Bunker, of HBO Max, and of Relentless Command, a series of Sony Pictures Television. It was also part of the film Adentro, by Roberto González, which brings together different short films: “There we were all everything. We did it last year ”.

IT RECOVERS

I have been injured for 11 months, I do not move a finger, and this was because when I lost weight, it was very fast and I went on a very extreme diet, my muscles weakened, so when I started to train as I liked, my body was not ready and I didn’t listen to him … I learned patience then. “

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ