Damayanti Quintanar celebrates starring in The Girl Who Cleans – El Sol de México

Damayanti Quintanar had asked life to have the opportunity to star in a film or television project. And after her work as Yolanda Saldívar in Selena’s Secret, the actress managed to fulfill her wish with the new project that HBO premieres on June 20: The girl who cleans.

In this eight-episode series, Quintanar plays Rosa, a cleaning specialist who ends up becoming an accomplice in the dirty business of a wealthy family, when she is forced to raise money so that they can operate her son abroad.

“It was definitely worth the wait, because it was something I had asked the universe for a lot. I wanted to play a leading role, father, for the character to be a strong woman. And I feel dreamed of the life that they chose me to play Rosa ”.

This series is an adaptation of The Girl Who Clean, an Argentine production with a great reception among local critics. However, when doing this work, Damayanti preferred to stay away from the first version to give his own essence to the character

“I have never seen the original story. Besides that there were many changes for this one, ”he says about the series that it will be the first Mexican fiction production that HBO will premiere after six years.

Damayanti Quintanar says she was surprised to learn that the series would finally come to light through HBO, because after filming it in 2019, the project that was originally scheduled to premiere on Canal Space was held in detention.

After the announcement, he received strong support from his fellow guild members.

“The reaction from the public felt beautiful. I did not expect the reaction of my friends, that they upload the trailer to their stories and that they were so loving with me ”, he commented.

In addition to this project, Quintanar recently finished filming the Búnker series, which will be the first Mexican production produced for the HBO Max platform and where he shares credits with Bruno Bichir, Liz Gallardo, Miguel Rodarte, Giselle Kuri and Adrián Vázquez.

“This is a black comedy, where I play Detective Santa Cruz. The cast is incredible and the director is Joe Rendón (Dogma) ”.

In the last year, the actress also finished filming her participation in other series such as the fourth season of Narcos: México and Comando implacable, produced by Sony Television. “I love television series because they are the ones that have opened doors for me, they have welcomed me and in them I have been able to show my work as an actress.”

During the pandemic, Damayanti also shot a work for the cinema, Adentro, an anthology of short films that address stories that occurred during the pandemic.

“We did everything locked up. I was alone, you had to put on the audio, say action and the director directed you by zoom. It was a crazy experiment and I had to tell the story of some parents and a daughter who talk from a distance through Zoom with Juan Carlos Colombo and Verónica Langer. My director was Roberto González ”, he concluded.