Two planes and a Syrian Air Force helicopter dropped sarin and chlorine gas bombs on a northern town in 2017, “affecting” hundreds of people, according to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

For the first time, the OPCW, based in The Hague, has identified Bashar al-Assad’s army as being responsible for chemical attacks on its own soil.

The events took place almost exactly two years ago, in Latamne, then in the hands of the rebels and the target of a series of three air strikes.

The attacks were investigated by a special team of the OPCW, using new powers that were conferred on it in 2018 despite opposition, especially from Damascus and its Russian ally.

The Syrian government denies its involvement in these attacks, arguing that it had turned over all of its chemical weapons reserves under international supervision following an agreement reached in 2013.

As the investigative team “is not a judicial body with the power to attribute individual criminal responsibility, it is up to the UN Secretary-General and the international community as a whole to adopt any measure they deem appropriate and necessary,” said the director of OPCW Fernando Arias, quoted in a statement.

– “The highest authorities” –

The IIT (OPCW investigation and identification team) concluded that there are “reasonable grounds to believe that the authors” of these sarin attacks on March 24 and 30, 2017 and with chlorine on March 25, 2017 “were individuals belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force, ”said the coordinator of this team, Santiago Oñate-Laborde, quoted in the OPCW statement on Wednesday.

This is the first IIT report, created in 2018, tasked with identifying the alleged perpetrators of chemical attacks in Syria.

“Attacks of such a strategic nature could only occur under the command of the highest authorities of the military command of the Syrian Arab Republic,” added Oñate-Laborde.

“Even if authority can be delegated, responsibility cannot,” he stressed.

Human Rights Watch believes that the IIT investigation “should dispel any doubt about the fact that the Syrian state deliberately used chemical weapons against its own people,” according to its director, Louis Charbonneau.

“The OPCW’s conclusions should be used to support a form of criminal justice for those responsible,” he added in a statement.

Another report by the IIT is also expected on an attack that caused some 40 deaths in Duma in April 2018 after the use of chlorine, according to OPCW researchers.

Western countries, with the United States at the helm, then accused the Syrian regime of being behind the chemical bombardment and attacked Syrian military installations in retaliation.

Despite objection from Syria and its allies, including Moscow, a majority of the 193 member states voted in June 2018 to strengthen the OPCW’s powers, authorizing it to designate the author of a chemical attack and not just document the use of such weapons.

The ITT findings “place Syria in violation of the chemical weapons convention,” Peter Wilson, UK ambassador to the OPCW, said in a tweet on Wednesday. “States parties must act,” he added.