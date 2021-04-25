Damages to your car due to the bad condition of the road: how to claim

Steps to claim damages

The deficit in maintenance of our road infrastructure is already worrying. Studies carried out by the Spanish Road Association show that the general condition of our roads is poor, either due to the state of the road surface, signage or lighting. The poor condition of the road is the most worrying for drivers: in addition to a real road safety hazard, wears out our vehicle in an accelerated way and can cause serious damage to our running gear. If that deep pothole or that unmarked hole has caused a breakdown in your car, can you claim from the administration responsible for its maintenance the repair of your car?

Can I claim damages caused by the state of the road to my car?

The answer is yes, you can complain to the authority responsible for its maintenance, which will be obliged to repair the damage to your vehicle. That said, the sad reality is that the claims process is slow, tedious and very bureaucratic. To make matters worse, an excellent claim in both form and substance has no real guarantee of being successful, since its final resolution depends on the “spirit” of the competent body, as multiple testimonies collected in this invaluable thread of Forocoches seem to confirm. That said, we must not lose hope: that they pay for the repair of our car is possible.

The Spanish Constitution makes it explicit in its Article 106:

“Individuals will have the right to be compensated for any injury they suffer to any of their property or rights, except force majeure, provided that the injury is a consequence of public services.”

Road in bad condition.

Step 1: assess the damage and call the Civil Guard or Local Police to raise a report

Imagine the situation. You are driving through an industrial estate in your city and you step on a huge sinkhole. There are no signs to warn of their presence, and the lighting in the area is precarious. After the enormous impact, you discover that your tire has hatched an “egg”, or in an even more extreme case, you have gotten to slip. First of all, take out your mobile phone, and take photos of the damage and the pothole in question. Then, You must go to the Local Police and request the raising of a report. If your car can still circulate, you can go to the nearest headquarters to report what happened.

Don’t suffer your car damage in silence. Go to the authorities and claim for the damages caused by the malfunction of a public service, paid with your taxes.

Lifting of attestation for damages caused by a road in poor condition.

If your car has suffered serious damage, call 112: the local police will attend – or the Civil Guard, Mossos or Ertaintza, depending on the district – will assess the situation and will also take photos of the damage caused by the poor condition of the road. If you yourself have gone to the police to report the accident, you will have to accompany them to the scene. Make sure they correctly assess the damage to the car and the condition of the road. These tests and the word of the authority – with presumption of veracity – are vital to bring to fruition the administrative claim, based on the malfunction of a public service.

Step 2: file a complaint (technically, an administrative complaint)

After the lifting of the report by the police or Civil Guard, you must file an administrative claim against the authority responsible for maintaining the road. In preparing this complaint, the police or the Civil Guard will be able to help you, and they will include your data, your version of the facts and a report of what happened (the report previously drawn up). It is important at this point to point out that the claim must be addressed to the owner or administration responsible for the road. It can be a city council, the Autonomous Community, the State or a concessionaire company – responsible for the maintenance of the road in the case of toll roads.

Some insurances also have free legal services that will help and inform you throughout the process. Likewise, it is convenient to know it properly.

Step 3: repair the damage (out of pocket)

Go to a trustworthy workshop or the official service of your car, and request the repair of the damages caused by the incident. Make sure it is only the damage caused by the sinkhole – the sinkhole is an example, but it can also be a glass broken by the projection of gravel (lack of cleaning of the road) – and pay for it out of your pocket. Do not forget to request the invoice. Nails photos of the replaced parts and of the damaged parts, as well as a small writing / report by the workshop they are not left over at this point either. We want to collect a lot of information and evidence for the next step, the most important of the whole process.

Repair of damage to the suspension of the car.

Step 4: send a letter to the responsible administration

The complaint filed in point 2 is not enough. To make sure that the administration knows your case, you must send them a letter in which again, you must relate everything that happened. This writing must be as thorough and conscientious as possible, with all the details of what happened. Attach photographs of the road and the damage, your data, a copy of your ID, a copy of the report, a copy of the complaint, your version of the facts, the “report” of the workshop or expert report, as well as images of the pieces that you have replaced and of course, the invoice for the repairs.

Sending this letter will avoid administrative silence. It is at this point where many administrations hide to not give us an answer. It is a vital point in this process.

Sending a letter to the administration for damage to the car.

If you find jurisprudence, news in the press or have testimonies from others affected, include them. The more information the better. If the damages caused are serious, and even personal, do not be shy about requesting the help of a lawyer. He insists that the sinkhole was impossible to avoid, and the conditions in which the accident occurred. For example, poor lighting in the area, poor signage or the presence of a sinkhole in a curve with no visibility will work in your favor. It is common for administrations to pay a percentage of the repair, based on their “guilt” with respect to our chances of having avoided the accident.

Sometimes, administrations put up a “temporary” sign of a road under construction to wash their hands. Little could be done in this case.

If possible, deliver a copy of this writing in person and make sure all pages are stamped before you. If delivery by hand is not possible, send it by telematic means or send it by certified mail with return receipt.

Step 5: wait for the official resolution

This claim is a very bureaucratic process, and as we well know, “things in the palace go slowly.” Administrations They legally have one year to resolve these types of claims, and decide whether to pay us for the repair. If the claim is rejected, you can always request the elevation to a higher judicial body, such as a regional court of justice. At that time we will be entering the cumbersome world of justice, in which the guidance of a lawyer will be essential and pay for the entire process out of our pocket, with the aggravating factor that we will be obliged to pay the costs of the trial if we do not win.

Tire replaced after being damaged in a pothole.

With everything, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The municipalities and administrations are perfectly aware of the poor state of the road network, and in the face of a significant number of complaints, they will have no choice but to take action on the matter. If necessary, write to your local newspaper, rant on social media, open a petition on change.org, or “hit the jackpot” in general, using that public speaker that is the internet. But do not remain silent in the face of injustice.