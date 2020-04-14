Damaged In Transit is a divided attention game by Wyatt Yeong (Red Hot Ricochet, Maquisard), Diego Garcia (Sunburn!, Swap Sword) and Greg Heffernan (Tales From Off-Peak City, Norwood Suite). You play as the Foreman of the Lickety Split Delivery Company, and it’s your job to help your two autonomous drones deliver their packages safely. You will have to use your d-pad or keyboard to control the arrow tiles on the map: pressing up, down, left or right will make all arrows point in that direction. When a drone hits an arrow, it will follow your direction! It is not a big thing! But things get pretty tough pretty fast …

Divide your mind!

The challenge is difficult, it comes from the need to pilot your two drones in different areas of the map while each entry changes each arrow at the same time. You will have to make sure that sending one drone does not send the other off the track. This becomes increasingly difficult, especially once you start encountering new obstacles – it’s part of the puzzle solving, part of the concentration game.

Who keeps putting these spikes here

Not everyone is a fan of your company’s automated delivery plan. As you progress through the game, you will learn a bit about who is sabotaging the foreman and why, if you can overcome the obstacles that await you. You’ll encounter spikes that alternate with each entry, arrows that spin or turn with the push of a button, beacon-powered doors that can only be lit with a special torch, and even evil robots that wield flamethrowers.

Simple controls, complex execution

Damaged controls in transit never get more complicated than they start: four buttons, four ways to aim arrows. The challenge comes from punitive level design and the complicated combination of obstacles and other puzzle elements, all layered over the indirect control of two constantly moving drones. If it gets too difficult, it is not great; just adjust the speed in settings. You can reduce it to 60% if you prefer to concentrate on the aspect of the puzzle, or raise it to 140 to challenge your reflexes.

Journey to the core of the earth

You will travel to 125 hand-designed levels in 5 challenging worlds. The adventure begins in the humble port, but everyone needs their packages! Business is booming even on remote oil rigs, dusty mines and the core of the earth itself. Each world presents a unique set of new obstacles, mixed and matched to create a mountain of smart puzzles.

Great for a date

Damaged In Transit is also great with a partner. You can play with a single set of joy-cons or the controller of your choice. But remember, no one controls the drones themselves, so in cooperative mode you will divide your responsibilities. Player one can point the arrow tiles left or right, while player two is in charge of going up and down. It’s a bit like Overcooked meets ChuChu Rocket! – They must be alert, plan, communicate and trust each other.