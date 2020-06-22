A statue of the Spanish missionary, Junípero Serra, an evangelist from California, appeared damaged with the « racist » writing on the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the context of world anti-racist demonstrations, an . photographer found on Monday.

Two other statues of this Franciscan have already been vandalized in the United States. One on Friday, in San Francisco, and the other on Saturday, in Los Angeles, during protests that followed one another in California and across the country to denounce racism, following the death of African-American George Floyd suffocated by a police officer in May.

In Palma, on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, where this 18th-century priest was born, the base of his statue appeared on Monday with a red graffiti.

Junípero Serra, who died in 1784, founded some of the first Catholic missions in California. His canonization by the pope in 2015 was widely criticized, especially by Americans, some of whom consider him to be the murderer of his people and culture.

« We are working with the US authorities, trying to reduce pressure and tension, » Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said on Monday, in reaction to the vandalization of the two statues in the United States.

The minister pleaded at the same time to « improve the knowledge in the United States of the Hispanic legacy in this country. »

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​in Catalonia (northwest Spain), Ada Colau, defended last week a critical contextualization of the statue of Christopher Columbus, with an explanation around the monument of this other figure of the conquest of America, as required by the Local extreme left for several years.

In a more radical move, the city of San Francisco on Thursday removed a sculpture of the explorer located in its local parliament.

In Europe, the global movement that wants to review the symbols of a slavery and racist past has reached especially France, the United Kingdom and Belgium, where statues of colonial figures have been attacked in recent weeks.

