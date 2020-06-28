Dalú appears without clothes and opens his heart with his new single | Instagram

Dalu has been shown natural on the cover of his single « Unwavering » where it comes out naked.

The winner of La Academia 2019 shared that she decided to take this photo to show herself as she is sometimes fragile, but full of illusions.

« I am a girl very artistic and I had already done a nude before where I am with my guitar and it is just covering the guitar, but I wanted to do it again, taking it further, because the previous nude, with the red guitar, was for that sensuality that wanted to project and mischief.

« But already in this photo I wanted to project the rebirth, like a Phoenix Bird, it talks about a person who has just been born, and I am not sorry at all, the Academy left me being uninhibited, » he said.

The singer-songwriter also spoke about her physical transformation, since in his adolescence he suffered from being overweight.

« I was in A relationship where I gained a lot of weight, because that person told me that she was perfect as she was and I think it is true, if you feel happy with your body, if you do not feel happy with your body, better not apply the saying, you should feel comfortable as you are to project it

« I ended that relationship and I realized that I had already neglected myself, I was in poor health and as an artist I have inspirations of being a girl who goes out in leotard, who dances, who plays marometas, who holds the guitar and knew I needed to put myself in condition, « he added.

Dalú is presenting his new single, titled « Better alone », which serves as a cover letter for what will be their new album that will go on sale in late August.

« My songs have been asked for by people since January. »

