Andy Dalton returns home. The quarterback returns to Texas as Dak Prescott’s backup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dalton and the Cowboys agreed on a one-year contract Saturday that guarantees the former Cincinnati quarterback $ 3 million and could reach $ 7 million.

The Cowboys completed the deal with Dalton, initially reported by ESPN, just two days after it was terminated by the Bengals. His departure cleared the way for Joe Burrow, the brand new first overall pick in the draft and coming from leading LSU to the national college championship, to take over the starting role.

Dalton, who was born and raised in Houston, was the quarterback that led TCU to an undefeated season and a victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl during the 2010 season before the Bengals took him in the second round.

The Cowboys have had the inexperienced Cooper Rush stand in for Prescott the past two seasons.

Dalton, 32, represents Dallas’ biggest investment in a backup since Prescott replaced the injured Tony Romo as a rookie in 2016 and ended up taking the job.

Dalton started 133 games with the Bengals, leading them to their best streak of playoff appearances – five in a row between 2011-15 – but was never able to win.

Cincinnati succumbed in the first round at every opportunity, setting an NFL record. Dalton suffered a broken thumb and missed the last of those playoff appearances, in which the Bengals collapsed in the last minute as they lost 18-16 to Pittsburgh during the 2015 season.

Dalton’s record as number one, 70-61-2 as a starter, was the second-best for a Bengals quarterback with at least 10 starts, behind only Virgil Carter. Dalton holds the club’s records for touchdown passes (204) and complete passes (2,757).

The Cowboys put the franchise player tag on Prescott, who has not signed the one-year offer for $ 31 million. The parties have until July 15 to enter into a long-term agreement.

Prescott completed his four-year rookie contract, a cheap investment for the Cowboys. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and was selected twice for the Pro Bowl. The 26-year-old and Dallas’ representatives have been negotiating for about a year for a year.

After leading Dallas to first place in the NFC as a rookie in 2016 and losing his first postseason game to Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, Prescott earned his first playoff victory two years later.

The Cowboys started last season with high expectations and started 3-0, but finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Dallas did not renew coach Jason Garrett’s contract and hired Mike McCarthy.