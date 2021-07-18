Dallas works on hiring Kokoskov in a nod to Doncic

Dallas Mavericks works on recruiting Igor Kokoskov. The idea is for the Serbian coach to join the team under the guidelines of Jason kidd. If the signing takes place, it would be a nod to the Slovenian Luka doncic.

Kokoskov was the coach who made history for Slovenia. He led the gold of the selection in the Eurobasket of 2017. With Luka Doncic and Goran dragic in front of that selection.

Added to that close relationship with Doncic is his vast experience in the NBA. Kokoskov is 49 years old. He has 19 seasons as an assistant in the league. And one as head coach with the Phoenix Suns. An experience that was not positive at all.

In those 19 years he has been an assistant on 7 teams. He has been an assistant for the Clippers (3 seasons), Pistons (5), Suns (5), Cavs (1), Magic (1), Jazz (3) and Kings (1).

He currently directs Fenerbahce. One of the most powerful teams in Europe. But Dallas does not give up the idea of ​​taking him back to the NBA.

The information is advanced by the journalist from Bleacher Report Jake fischer.