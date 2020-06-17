TEXAS – A Dallas woman recounted her fight, not once but twice, against the coronavirus after testing positive for COVID-19 in February and then June.

Meredith McKee showed a tearful image over the weekend, taken from her bed at the Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas; where they serve you in this new virus attack.

In an interview with NBC 5, McKee said that the virus is something he does not want, not even his worst enemy.

In February she was diagnosed after showing “obvious and clear” symptoms, such as a dry cough that did not stop. Once recovered, she returned home and even donated plasma, confirmed that her antibody test was positive, and felt safe from the virus. “It felt good to make the hell I’d been through a good thing, because with my plasma I could help up to eight people,” he recalls.

But the well-being did not last long and four months later she tested positive for the virus. “I went to the flat when I saw the positive,” he explains.

An epidemiologist, who has had no connection to the McKee case, explains that it is possible to become infected with viruses twice but that in turn is not very common. “We don’t know how serious the disease is the second time compared to the first,” said Dr. Robert Haley of UT Southwestern.

For its part, NBC News reported that initial positives after negatives may have some bearing on the type of test being done. They also explain that the second positive could only indicate that the virus takes time to leave the body and is no longer capable of spreading to others.

“It is possible for people to see remnants of the virus for a while without it signifying that something is wrong or contagious,” explained Dr. William Schaffner, an expert in communicable diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

McKee says his doctors indicated that the virus was perhaps in a recessive phase after the first stages of the disease and re-emerged. For her, the worst part is imagining that she could have exposed friends, family and countless strangers, who could be infected. “I am mortified and devastated,” she said, asking that their case be used as a reminder of how important it is to wear a mask, something you now wish you had done.

It was not an easy situation that our news presenter, Enrique Teuteló, faced. Today he shares his story in the following video, and we invite you to send him your best wishes.