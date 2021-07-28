Dallas scraps the Kawhi option and will focus its efforts on Kyle Lowry and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Following rumors that place Josh Richardson away from the Dallas Mavericks next season, sources at Marc Stein report that the Texan franchise has scrapped the option of persuading Kawhi Leonard into the free agent market due to his more than likely extension with the Clippers.

According to the aforementioned journalist, the Texans have drawn up another plan in which they will try to hire a veteran point guard, either Kyle Lowry or Mike Conley Jr., in addition to also undertaking the extension of Tim Hardaway Jr.

Kyle Lowry will be the main star of the next market at the expense of Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. The Toronto player is still the one who is generating the most interest in recent days, among which are multiple teams, such as Philadelphia, New York, Miami or New Orleans. Likewise, it has been leaked that he would demand a new agreement for three years and 90 million dollars.

For his part, Tim Hardaway Jr. has strengthened his status as Sixth Man in Dallas and has done well under Rick Carlisle’s orders. Serious in defense and scorer of streaks, they hope to retain him beyond 2021. Last season he averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the playoffs with 40% in triples in 37.4 minutes per night.

The Mavs will have almost $ 85 million committed for the next season in anticipation of the future of Josh Richardson, and the options they have on players Willie Cauley-Stein (4 million) and Jalen Brunson (1.8 million).

(Cover photo: Alex Goodlett / .)