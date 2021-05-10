Dallas Mavericks win over Cleveland Cavaliers 97-124

05/10/2021 at 3:51 AM CEST

Dallas mavericks managed to win against Cleveland Cavaliers away from home by 97-124 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with Dallas mavericks by 110-90, so after the game they accumulated eleven defeats in a row, while the visitors won at home against Cleveland Cavaliers 110-90, so after the match they completed a streak of five straight victories. Dallas mavericksWith this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 40 games won out of 68 played. For its part, Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 games won out of 68 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Dallas Mavericks players, they had a maximum difference of 11 points (11-22) until finishing with a result of 30-39. After this, in the second quarter the visiting team distanced itself on the scoreboard and increased the difference to a maximum of 14 points (38-52) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 23-25. After this, the teams reached the break with a 53-64 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the players of Dallas mavericks they distanced themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and achieved the maximum difference (26 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 19-34 and a 72- 98 of comprehensive income. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Dallas mavericks He increased his difference again, came to win by 30 points (73-103) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-26. After all this, the clash ended with a final score of 97-124 for the visiting team’s players.

During the meeting they highlighted Tim Hardaway Jr. Y Josh richardson for his contributions to the team, after getting 25 points, three assists and two rebounds and 20 points, one assist and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Collin sexton Y Kevin Love, with 24 points, seven assists and three rebounds and eight points, three assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

The next match of Cleveland Cavaliers will be against Indiana Pacers in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, while the next meeting of Dallas mavericks will be against Memphis Grizzlies in the Fedexforum. Check the full NBA schedule.