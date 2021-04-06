Dallas Mavericks win against Utah Jazz 111-103

04/06/2021 at 3:54 AM CEST

Dallas mavericks managed to win at home to Utah Jazz by 111-103 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Dallas Mavericks players managed to win away from home against Washington Wizards 87-109, so after the game they accumulated six consecutive wins, while the Utah Jazz also defeated at home Orlando Magic by 137-91. Dallas mavericksAfter the game, he is currently out of the Play-off positions with 28 games won out of 49 played. For its part, Utah Jazz continues in Play-off positions with 38 victories in 50 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter featured both teams, with movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 10-2 run during the quarter and ended with 27-25. After this, in the second quarter Dallas mavericks He increased his difference and went on to lead by 10 points (48-38) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 23-17. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 50-42 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team distanced itself in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and reached a difference of 18 points (84-66) until concluding with a partial result of 37-27 (87-69). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visitors managed to get closer to the light again, they reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-34. After all this, the match ended with a result of 111-103 in favor of the local team.

During the match, Dallas mavericks won the victory thanks to 31 points, eight assists and nine rebounds from Luka doncic and the 23 points, four assists and six rebounds of Dorian Finney-Smith. The 28 points, seven assists and three rebounds of Mike conley and the 14 points, two assists and 15 rebounds from Rudy gobert they were not enough for Utah Jazz won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, Dallas mavericks will measure his strength with Houston Rockets in it Toyota Center, while Utah Jazz will face Phoenix suns in it Phx Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.