Dallas Mavericks win against Los Angeles Lakers 115-110

04/23/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Dallas mavericks took the victory at home against Los angeles lakers 115-110 on a new NBA day. The locals come from winning at home to Detroit Pistons by 127-117, completing a three-win streak in their last five matches, while the visitors suffered a loss at home with Utah Jazz 97-111, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. After the game, Dallas mavericks It is tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 32 victories in 58 games played. For its part, Los angeles lakers continues in play-off positions with 35 victories in 59 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter until ending with a result of 31-26. Later, in the second quarter the players of Dallas mavericks they managed to distance themselves in the electronic game and came to win by 13 points (62-49) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 31-25. After this, the players came to rest with a 62-51 in the light.

The third quarter also had alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 32-39 (94-90). Finally, during the last quarter the local team’s players distanced themselves again on the scoreboard, reached a difference of nine points (99-90) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-20. Finally, the match concluded with a final score of 115-110 for the locals.

During the match, Dallas mavericks won the victory thanks to 30 points, eight assists and nine rebounds from Luka doncic and the 19 points, an assist and six rebounds of Kristaps Porzingis. The 25 points, 13 assists and two rebounds of Dennis schroder and the 29 points and a rebound of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope they were not enough for Los angeles lakers could win the game.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the American Airlines Center. For his part, in the next game, Dallas mavericks will be measured with Los angeles lakers in the American Airlines Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.