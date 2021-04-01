Dallas Mavericks win against Boston Celtics by 108-113

04/01/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Dallas mavericks was imposed away from home Boston Celtics by 108-113 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Boston Celtics players suffered a loss at home against New Orleans Pelicans by 109-115 and after the game they added a streak of three losses in the last five games, while the Dallas Mavericks defeated at home to Oklahoma city thunder by 106-127 and after the game they accumulate a streak of three victories in their last five games. Dallas mavericksAfter the game, he is currently out of the Play-off positions with 25 games won out of 46 played. For its part, Boston Celtics it remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 23 victories in 48 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Dallas Mavericks players, in fact, they got a 12-2 run and had a maximum difference of 11 points (18-29) until they finished with a result of 25-30. Later, in the second quarter the visitors increased their difference, in fact, they got another 14-2 run and went on to win by 22 points (39-61) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 20-34. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 45-64 points before the break.

During the third quarter Boston Celtics It was closing distances in the electronic, in fact, the team got a partial in this quarter of 10-1 until finishing with a partial result of 28-26 (73-90). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the local players also reduced distances, in fact, they achieved a partial 10-2, although it was not enough to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 35-23, finishing in this way the clash with a final result of 108-113 in favor of Dallas mavericks.

During the match, Dallas mavericks won the victory thanks to 36 points, five assists and eight rebounds from Luka doncic and the 19 points, two assists and eight rebounds of Kristaps Porzingis. The 25 points, three assists and nine rebounds of Jayson tatum and the 24 points, an assist and four rebounds of Jaylen brown they were not enough for Boston Celtics could win the game.

In the next NBA game, Dallas mavericks you will see the faces with New York Knicks in it Madison Square Garden, while Boston Celtics will be measured with Houston Rockets in it Td garden. Follow the NBA schedule in full.