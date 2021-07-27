Dallas Mavericks wants to part with Josh Richardson

Dallas Mavericks looks for the exit of the team of Josh richardson. The Texas team explores possible transfer scenarios. And he does it in an intense way. The guard’s first year on the Mavs has not lived up to expectations.

Report the situation Bleacher Report. The website assures that Dallas will try to transfer Richardson if he validates his player option. The guard has this option for the last year of his contract (2021-2022). If activated, he would remain on the team, charging $ 11.6 million. But the Mavs aren’t for the job. It was not very productive for them to get rid of Seth curry and hire Josh Richardson.

Richardson did not underperform in the regular season. He started 56 of the 59 games he played. And he averaged 12.1 points in 30.3 minutes. But his on-court presence plummeted in the postseason … 4.9 points in 13.4 minutes in 7 playoff games!

The Mavs are looking to free up salary space in the face of upcoming free agency. Dallas’s priority is to renew Tim Hardaway Jr. But from the offices they also want to reinforce the bet around Luka doncic.