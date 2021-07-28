Dallas Mavericks plan to trade Josh Richardson

Next August 8 is the deadline for players to exercise their player options if they have them. This is the case of Josh Richardson, who would receive just over $ 11.6 million if he decides to extend his current contract for one more season. However, rumors suggest that the forward’s future does not go through the Dallas Mavericks even if he decides to sign his renewal.

Jake Fischer echoed this information in his latest article in the Bleacher Report. The Mavs’ summer points to a high volume of movement after their management and bench have undergone an abrupt change. His main objective in free agency is to ensure the continuity of Tim Hardaway Jr. and free up salary space in order to get a free player of draft.

Indeed, Richardson’s operation would focus on the latter. This would tie in with the rumors mentioned by Brian Windhorst on ESPN about the Mavs looking for a point guard. Dallas appears to be preparing scoring offers for Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry or even Chris Paul, as long as he declines his choice of player with the Suns – which is unlikely. According to the journalist himself, the franchise longs for a player who can unload a certain creative weight on Luka Doncic.

Last preseason, Josh Richardson was a determined bet to improve the team’s defensive patch, but the Sixers were the clear winners of the Seth Curry trade. With Richardson on the track, the Mavericks have posted a defensive rating of 114, three points worse than the 111 they scored the previous season. The data refers to the sixth worst defense in the league, and is increased by his poor offensive contribution compared to Curry. Thus it is understood both that the player wants to secure his next salary and that the Mavericks are looking for an exit.

