Dallas Mavericks manage to beat Miami Heat (113-127)

05/05/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Dallas mavericks managed to prevail over Miami Heat away by 113-127 in a new NBA round. On the previous day, the Miami Heat players managed to win away from home against Charlotte hornets by 111-121, while the Dallas Mavericks lost at home with Sacramento Kings by 99-111. With this result, Dallas mavericks It has 37 victories in 65 games played, which allows it to remain in the Play-off positions. For its part, Miami HeatAfter the game, he also manages to stay in Play-off positions with 35 games won out of 66 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the Miami Heat players were the main protagonists, they came to win by 11 points (14-3) and finished with 39-30. Then in the second room Dallas mavericks managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and marked the maximum difference (nine points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 15-33. After this, the players accumulated a total of 54-63 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of the visiting team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 13-2 and achieved the maximum difference (21 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a partial result of 23- 35 and a 77-98 overall. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the local players reduced distances, reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 36-29. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 113-127 in favor of Dallas mavericks.

The victory of Dallas mavericks was built on 36 points, an assist and four rebounds of Tim Hardaway Jr. and 23 points, eight assists and 12 rebounds from Luka doncic. The 19 points, three assists and nine rebounds of Duncan robinson and the 11 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds of Bam Adebayo they were not enough for Miami Heat could win the game.

In the next NBA clash Miami Heat will face Minnesota Timberwolves in the American Airlines Arena, while the next game of Dallas mavericks will be against Brooklyn nets in the American Airlines Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.