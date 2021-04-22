Dallas Mavericks defeats Detroit Pistons (127-117)

04/22/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Dallas mavericks managed to win at home to Detroit Pistons by 127-117 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Sacramento Kings by 107-121. For their part, the visitors won at home against Cleveland Cavaliers by 109-105. For now Dallas mavericks would be left out of the Play-off positions with 31 games won out of 57 played, while Detroit Pistons it would be left out of the Play-offs with 18 games won out of 59 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard and concluded with a 33-36. Later, the second quarter also had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 34-22. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 67-58 points before the break.

In the third quarter the local team players widened their difference, in fact, they achieved a 10-1 partial in this quarter and reached a difference of 13 points (100-87) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-32 and a total of 100-90. Finally, during the last quarter the local team managed to maintain its difference in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-27. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 127-117 in favor of the locals.

In addition the players of Dallas mavericks that stood out the most during the confrontation were Luka doncic Y Kristaps Porzingis, who had 30 points, nine assists and 10 rebounds and 19 points, four assists and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Mason Plumlee Y Jerami grant, with 13 points, seven assists and 16 rebounds and 26 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, in the next duel Dallas mavericks you will see the faces with Los angeles lakers in the American Airlines Center. For its part, Detroit Pistons will play against San antonio spurs in the At & t Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.