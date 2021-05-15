Dallas Mavericks clinches 114-110 win over Toronto Raptors

May 15, 2021 at 05:53 CEST

Dallas mavericks managed to win at home to Toronto raptors by 114-110 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from defeating at home New Orleans Pelicans 125-107, adding a total of four wins in their last five games, while the visitors lost away with Chicago Bulls 114-102, so after the match they completed a seven-game losing streak. After the game, Dallas mavericks get a place in the Play-off positions with 42 games won out of 71 played. For its part, Toronto raptors it would be left out of the play-off positions with 27 victories in 71 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was dominated by the Dallas Mavericks players, they got to be leading by nine points (29-20) and concluded with a result of 31-26. Later, in the second quarter the players of Dallas mavericks They managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial score of 11-2 during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 17 points (61-44) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 35-26. After this, the players accumulated a total of 66-52 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to get closer in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26- 31 and a total of 92-83. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Toronto raptors He also managed to get close again on the electronic, although it was insufficient to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-27. After all this, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 114-110 for the locals.

In addition, the most prominent players of Dallas mavericks They were Luka doncic Y Kristaps Porzingis, who got 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and 21 points, two assists and 10 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Jalen harris Y Malachi flynn, with 31 points, four assists and two rebounds and 26 points, five assists and six rebounds respectively.

The next clash of Dallas mavericks will be against Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center. For its part, Toronto raptors will seek victory against Indiana Pacers in the Amalie Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.