Dallas Mavericks clinch victory against Los Angeles Lakers 108-93

04/25/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Dallas mavericks got the victory at home against Los angeles lakers by 108-93 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, Dallas Mavericks players won at home against Los angeles lakers 115-110, so after the match they completed a streak of four wins in a row. For their part, the Los Angeles Lakers lost away from home with Dallas mavericks 115-110, so after the game they added a total of four defeats in a row. At this time, Dallas mavericks It has 33 matches won out of 59 played, which would allow it access to Play-off positions, while Los angeles lakers it also continues in play-off positions with 35 victories in 60 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter, the leadership was in the hands of the visiting team, in fact, they achieved a 10-1 run during the quarter to conclude with 23-26. Later, in the second quarter Los angeles lakers managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved another 12-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 17 points (37-54) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 23-32. After this, the players reached the break with a 46-58 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter he rallied Dallas mavericks to tie the game, he reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter until he concluded with a partial result of 33-21 and a 79-79 aggregate. Finally, the last quarter was dominated by the locals, in fact, they achieved a 16-2 run and scored the maximum difference (15 points) at the end of the quarter, and the quarter ended with a partial score of 29-14. After all this, the match ended with a result of 108-93 in favor of Dallas mavericks.

In addition, the most prominent players of Dallas mavericks They were Dwight Powell Y Luka doncic, who got 25 points, one assist and nine rebounds and 18 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Dennis schroder Y Ben mclemore, with 16 points, 10 assists and four rebounds and 20 points and two rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA clash Dallas mavericks will face Sacramento Kings in the Golden 1 Center. For its part, Los angeles lakers will play against Orlando Magic in the Amway center. Check the full NBA schedule.