Dallas Mavericks beat Washington Wizards (87-109)

04/04/2021

On at 12:03 CEST

Dallas mavericks beat Washington wizards away 87-109 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Washington Wizards players lost at home against Detroit Pistons 120-91, so after the game they accumulated four consecutive defeats, while the Dallas Mavericks defeated away from home New York Knicks 86-99, so after the match they accumulated five victories in a row. Dallas mavericksAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 27 games won out of 48 played. For its part, Washington wizardsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 17 victories in 48 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter, the Dallas Mavericks players were the main protagonists, increasing the difference to a maximum of six points (5-11) and ending with a result of 19-24. After this, during the second quarter the visitors maintained their difference on the scoreboard and concluded with a partial result of 28-28. After this, the players came to rest with a 47-52 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter, the visiting team distanced itself in the electronic game, had a maximum difference of 13 points (60-73) and ended with a partial result of 20-23 and a total of 67-75. Finally, in the last quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 partial and came to win by 22 points (83-105) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 20 -3. 4. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 87-109 in favor of Dallas mavericks.

The victory of Dallas mavericks was built on 26 points, six assists and eight rebounds from Luka doncic and the 15 points and 12 rebounds of Boban marjanovic. The 26 points, five assists and 14 rebounds from Russell westbrook and the 18 points and four rebounds of Robin lopez they were not enough for Washington wizards could win the game.

In the next match of the competition, Washington wizards will play against Toronto raptors in it Amalie Arena. For his part, in the next game, Dallas mavericks will seek victory against Utah Jazz in it American Airlines Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.