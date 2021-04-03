Dallas Mavericks beat New York Knicks 86-99

04/03/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Dallas mavericks managed to win in front of New York Knicks away 86-99 on a new NBA day. Previously, New York Knicks players were defeated on the road to Minnesota Timberwolves 102-101, so after this result they added a total of four defeats in a row. For their part, the Dallas Mavericks won at home to Boston Celtics by 108-113, so after this result they accumulated four wins in a row. For now Dallas mavericks would be left out of the Play-off positions with 26 games won out of 47 played, while New York KnicksAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 24 games won out of 49 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured the two teams, with movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter to finish with a result of 25-22. Then during the second quarter Dallas mavericks managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, the team achieved a partial 18-2 during the quarter and marked the maximum difference (three points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 21-27. After this, the players came to rest with a 46-49 on the counter.

In the third quarter again there were several changes to the leader on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 23-23 and a 69-72 total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the visiting team managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial of 14-2 and had a maximum difference of 15 points (75-90) and the quarter concluded with a result partial of 17-27. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 86-99 in favor of Dallas mavericks.

During the match, Dallas mavericks won the victory thanks to 26 points, seven assists and eight rebounds from Luka doncic and the 14 points, an assist and eight rebounds of Kristaps Porzingis. The 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds of Julius Randle and the 20 points, an assist and two rebounds of Alec burks they were not enough for New York Knicks could win the game.

The next meeting of New York Knicks will be against Detroit Pistons in it Little Caesars Arena. For its part, the next game of Dallas mavericks will be against Washington Wizards in it Capital One Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.