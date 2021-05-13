Dallas Mavericks beat New Orleans Pelicans (125-107)

05/13/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Dallas mavericks won at home to New Orleans Pelicans by 125-107 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Dallas Mavericks players lost at home to Memphis Grizzlies 133-104, while the New Orleans Pelicans also lost away from home with Memphis Grizzlies by 115-110 and after the game they accumulate a total of four defeats in the last five games. After the game, Dallas mavericks get a place in the Play-off positions with 41 games won out of 70 played. For its part, New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the Play-offs with 31 games won out of 70 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had several changes of leader on the scoreboard until ending with a result of 32-30. Later, during the second quarter Dallas mavericks he distanced himself in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial score of 14-2 during the quarter and widened the difference to a maximum of 25 points (63-38) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 45-28 . After this, the players came to rest with a 77-58 in the light.

In the third quarter the local players managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and scored the maximum difference (31 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 34 -22 and a 111-80 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter, the players of the visiting team reduced differences, although it was insufficient to be able to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 14-27. Finally, the match ended with a result of 125-107 for the locals.

Along with all this the players of Dallas mavericks that stood out the most during the confrontation were Luka doncic Y Tim Hardaway Jr., who had 33 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and 27 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Willy Hernangomez Y Jaxson hayes for his actions during the game, with 12 points, three assists and 10 rebounds and 15 points and six rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Dallas mavericks will play against Toronto raptors in the American Airlines Center, while New Orleans Pelicans will face Golden state warriors in the Chase Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.