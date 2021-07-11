Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley becomes Orlando Magic’s new head coach

It’s official now. Orlando Magic has a new head coach for the next four seasons. The assistant at Dallas Mavericks, Jamahl mosley, has reached an agreement with the Florida franchise to become its ‘head coach’ immediately.

Mosley has experience on the benches since 2005, where he started as a player developer in the Denver Nuggets until 2007. From that year on, he would also become an assistant coach in the Nuggets, where he was until 2010. That same year he left for the Cleveland Cavaliers. , also as an assistant, until 2014, when he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, a franchise in which he has been until today.