Dallas Mavericks and how to influence the departure of Donnie Nelson’s sports management

Dallas mavericks you can experience a real turnaround after your departure as president of basketball operations for Donnie nelson, a key man in the arrival of Luka doncic to the NBA who leaves office after 24 years in the Texas franchise, as indicated by ESPN. The exit is produced by the increase in the sporting influence that he is experiencing Haralabos Voulgaris, hired in 2018 and who had long undermined Nelson’s authority by communicating directly with Rick Carlisle and Mark Cuban bypassing Donnie, whose close ties to European basketball have been instrumental in the Mavs’ success for years. Luka Doncic will not be happy with this move, which could greatly influence the next movements in the NBA market.