Dallas Liu joins the cast of Marvel’s Shang-Chi movie

Although the movie “Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings”, another of the Marvel Studios projects scheduled to premiere this year, finished its main photography months ago, we now know of the actor’s participation Dallas liu in the project. We are facing a promising young Asian who is in the United States right now.

Dallas Liu already has a lot of history. His most recent work is the Hulu comedy “Pen15”, but we have also had him in other series such as “Players”, “Legendary Dudas” or the series “Mortal Kombat”. The only thing that has not transpired at the moment is what role he will have in the film. It is interesting that his involvement in the film is highlighted, so perhaps he has a prominent role in it.

Remember that in the cast of the film we have Simu Liu in the leading role; Tony Leung, who they say on the web would be Winwu (which all points to being the codename of Mandarin); Awkwafina as Katy, Shang-Chi’s friend; Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan; Meng’er Zhang as Xialing; Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon; Fala Chen as Jiang Li and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist; under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton.

What little progress has been made about the film is that in it, Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings. Recently, the film has moved its premiere to September 3.

