Dallas knocks Manchester City down

04/10/2021 at 4:17 PM CEST

The Leeds worked a miracle. Those of Bielsa desecrated the Etihad Stadium beating the City of Guardiola, despite staying with 10 men at minute 45 and resisting a frenzied siege during the second half. The ‘sky blue’ registered 29 shots in total. Leeds only two: the ones it took to win the game with a light hero: Stuart Dallas. The midfielder was the author of the two goals, the final one in discount, to certify Leeds’ first away win against City since 2001.

Manchester City

Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Ake (Gundogan, M.59), Mendy (Foden, M.73); Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.

Leeds United

Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Alioski; Dallas, Phillipps, Roberts (Koch, M.63); Costa, Bamford (Struijk, M.45), Raphinha (Shackleton, M.90).

Goals

0-1 M.42 Dallas, 1-1 M.75 Ferran Torres, 1-2 M.90 Dallas.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: Ake (M.35), Fernandinho (M.90). TR: Cooper (M.45).

Stadium

Etihad Stadium. No spectators.

Pep went out to the Etihad with a eleven full of rotations. All his first swords were reserved for the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, leaving a bench of scandal. De Bruyne, Gündogan, Foden, Rúben Dias or Mahrez they all had rest. Even so, City presented an eleven more than competitive, with Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres leading the offensive line.

If City did not win the game, it was not due to lack of chances. They forgave in the first half arrivals from Sterling, as stubborn with the goal as erratic, or Gabriel Jesus. Y who did not waste it was Dallas. The Northern Irishman received a volley of Bamford to turn his first arrival in the area into a goal.

Not everything was good news for those of Bielsa before the break: Cooper would be expelled for a hard entrance to Gabriel Jesus. The VAR saw gravity and threw it out, which heralded the second half to come.

Siege of the City in the second half

The City absolutely locked up those of Bielsa, who took out more centrals to defend while Guardiola resorted to Gündogan ya Foden. Sterling was still on his crooked foot as he Stones, Zinchenko or Fernandinho They were looking for luck from afar, but Meslier it stopped everything. Finally the road found him Ferran Torres. The Valencian, embedded as a false forward, received a great delivery from Bernardo Silva to equalize.

There were 15 minutes left, enough time for City to make the comeback, but what came was the opposite. Unleashed in search of the second goal, the locals neglected their backs and ended up with the tireless Dallas punishing again. He caught them on the back foot in a counterattack and defined with quality against Ederson, exposed. The alirón of the City, for now, will have to keep waiting.