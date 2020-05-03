Dallas Cowboys signed the quarterback for a year Andy Dalton to compete with the star Dak Prescott, facing the 2020 campaign of the National League of American Football (NFL).

According to the first NFL reports, Dalton will be linked with the Lone Star after a guaranteed $ 3 million deal, which could go as high as $ 7 million.

Just that week, Cincinnati Bengals released Dalton, who was interested in teams like the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Cowboys did their services. In the negotiation it helped that the quarterback hails from Katy, Texas, and as a schoolboy he served at Texans Christian University.

Dalton will be one of the substitute passers that Cowboys will have for the next campaign, in which everything indicates that Prescott will remain the owner, although negotiations for his contract extension continue.

A few days ago, the vice president of the Texas franchise, Stephen Jones, sent a message of calm to head coach Mikee McCarthy, stating that the agreement with Dak will come to fruition.

Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson and Ben DiNucci, the latter acquired in the seventh round of Draft 2020, are the other quarterbacks at Cowboys’ disposal.

AC

