TEXAS – Dallas County confirmed an additional 237 cases and 3 coronavirus deaths (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections to 4,379 in the county.

The total deaths are now 114. Here are the details of the latest deaths:

A woman in her 60s, an Irving resident and who was seriously ill in a hospital. A man in his 80s, a Dallas resident and who was seriously ill in a hospital. A man in his 80s, a Dallas resident and who was seriously ill in a hospital.

According to Officials with the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services (DCHHS), of the cases requiring hospitalization, approximately three-quarters (79%) have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Pre-existing disease has been a high-risk underlying health condition reported in more than a quarter (40%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Several deaths have also been reported in North Texas. Here we share a count and other details by county:

What is the origin of the coronavirus? According to the CDC, analysis of the gene tree for this virus indicates that it originated from bats, but it is not yet known whether it originated directly from bats or was an intermediate host animal. SARS-CoV, another coronavirus that infected people when it arose, came from civets (musk cats), while MERS-CoV (coronavirus of respiratory syndrome in the Middle East), which also arose and infected people, originated in Camels – Public health agencies globally are still working to identify the original animal source of the virus that causes COVID-19.

TO SEE A COMPLETE GUIDE TO EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CORONAVIRUSES: PREVENTION, SYMPTOMS AND TREATMENT, YOU CAN CLICK HERE.

.