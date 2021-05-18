Dallas commotion: a young man kidnapped a child from his crib and stabbed him to death



18-year-old Darriynn Brown is the prime suspect.

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

On Saturday morning an amateur runner made a macabre discovery that shocked the community in Dallas, texas. The lifeless body of a four-year-old boy with clear signs of violence he was lying on a street in the southeast of the city.

Cash gernon He was abducted from his home while he slept and died of stab wounds, authorities said Monday.

.

Darriynn Brown, An 18-year-old was arrested as the main suspect in the crime. According to the first hypothesis, the subject would have entered through the back of the child’s home and took him asleep by taking him directly from his crib.

At the moment Brown is indicated for kidnapping and robbery in relation to the death of the child. According to the Dallas Morning News, a $ 750,000 bond was set on him.

The young man has a criminal record. In April he was caught for evading arrest on his own recognizance – he has an ankle monitor – and his case was pending, according to court records. He lives with his parents half a mile from where Cash’s body was found.

Cash’s mother told local media that she does not know Brown and her son did not. You have no idea what caused the event.

A security video shows the time of the kidnapping, a source told the Daily Mail.

The authorities asked the neighbors for more security videos that could help solve the causes of the sinister murder. Brown was known to several of the residents.

“I don’t think he (Brown) is on the right foot … it’s hard to believe what happened,” said José Ramírez, a resident of the town, according to the New York Post.

“The policemen were looking for evidence all weekend. They returned to the alley and the garbage containers in search of more evidence ”, added.

Victim identified as Cash Gernon.

Cause, manner of death still pending. He has a twin brother.

💔🙏🏽 @ DallasPD say no new info to release as of now.

Man Arrested in Connection to 4-Year-Old’s Death in Mountain Creek Neighborhood https://t.co/6BJIEI439T pic.twitter.com/JqTWMQXsCZ – Maria Guerrero (@ Maria_NBC5) May 17, 2021

Neighbors and relatives came to the site of the discovery to leave flowers and hold vigils for the family.

“It is very sad to wake up one morning and find that we lost a child for no reason,” said Katie Guillen, another local resident. “How can someone throw someone’s body like nothing?”

Cash had a twin brother who is now in the custody of the state.

Albert Martinez, A Dallas police spokesman said there are three charges against Brown that will be settled once the results of the forensic examination are known.

The first indications show that the boy was stabbed several times. The body had no shirt or shoes at the time of the discovery.

Antwainese Square 39-year-old was the woman who found the boy’s body when he was running during the morning. He initially believed it to be a dead dog on the sidewalk.

“Then I noticed that the baby had ants on his arms and legs. Then I knew he was dead, ”Square told the Dallas Morning News. “My heart was shattered, because I knew that the child was not more than five years old.”

“We are shocked and angry about what happened to this child,” Martinez said.

