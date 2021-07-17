Dallara EXP: a car to enjoy on the track (or on the road)

Enlarge

ACD July 16, 2021

The Dallara EXP is the wild variant of the Stradale and was born focused on competition, although its modular nature allows you to enjoy it on the road.

Just four years ago, the Italian manufacturer Dallara was once again producing a vehicle after 45 years of inactivity. It was the Stradale, a high-performance street sports car.

Now, Dallara has just unveiled a new sports car, but this time it is focused on the circuit. It’s called Dallara EXP and it’s a wild variant of the Stradale focused on achieving the best results on the competition courts.

Dallara EXP: from the circuit to the street and from the street to the circuit

The Dallara EXP stands out for its absence of roof and windshield. Its design is modified with a high downforce in mind. Thus, most of the bodywork has been modified so that this sports car sticks to the ground when cornering.

Visually, we can see a huge rear wing, a totally new front and a huge diffuser, among many other added elements. Dallara says it produces 1,250 kilograms of downforce at its 290 km / h top speed.

The engine in charge of moving this Dallara EXP is the Ford’s famous 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (which we can enjoy in the Focus RS, for example), although modified and enhanced.

In this Italian sports car the power rises to a total of 500 hp and 700 Nm of maximum torque, which allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds, something in which the weight reduction of this EXP collaborates, which remains at a total of 890 kilos.

According to Dallara, his car is faster at the Mugello circuit (Italy) than racing cars in the GT3 class.

The Italian company has not disclosed the price of the Dallara EXP, although it will be higher than the 191,000 euros that a Stradale costs. However, as a curiosity, it should be noted that Dallara ensures that the entire package is modular. Thus, the buyer can transform the EXP into the Stradale and vice versa if you wish, thanks to the fact that you receive the components that differentiate both models.