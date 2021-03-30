Dalí ‘resurrected’ for shocking advertisement on neurodegenerative diseases

A few weeks ago, the Cruzcampo spot that ‘resurrected’ Lola Flores using the technique of deepfake, a resource that opens up endless possibilities at the advertising level by allowing to have virtual personalities that would otherwise be impossible.

After ‘La Faraona’ it is now the turn of another mythical figure of Spanish art, none other than Salvador Dalí. The Catalan artist, who died in 1989, is the protagonist of the new campaign of the Reina Sofía Foundation whose purpose is to raise awareness about the importance of promoting research in neurodegenerative diseases.

The piece shows the genius of surrealism in one of his characteristic poses, cane in hand and cross-legged, reflecting on technological and scientific advances:

“Videos made with deepfake, scenes for movies, concerts with holograms. Great advances in artificial intelligence. It’s funny what artificial intelligence is capable of doing, amazing. For example, that I am here talking to you even though I died more than 30 years ago suffering from a neurodegenerative disease. What if, in addition to advancing so much in artificial intelligence, we investigate our natural intelligence more? Maybe this way we can defeat diseases that affect our brain: Alzheimer’s, ALS, Huntington, or like the one I suffered: Parkinson’s ”, Dalí wonders.

The campaign, run by the Ms Rushmore agency with the disinterested authorization of the Fundació Gala- Salvador Dalí, launches a very direct message about this type of disease, which resonates in a special way when heard from the mouth of Salvador Dalí himself.

2020 was called to be a very important year to give visibility to this cause, since it was planned to be the International Year of Research and Innovation in Neurodegenerative Diseases. Unfortunately, the pandemic upset all plans.

Now it is seeking to resume the activities with a new format and under the name of “Neuro 2020/22”, this campaign of the Reina Sofía Foundation being a perfect opportunity to amplify the message. And is that Dalí will soon ‘sneak’ into every home in Spain with his shocking reflection, thanks to a powerful campaign on TV.

Read more

Source: Reina Sofía Foundation

You may also like: