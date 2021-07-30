Dalgerien Boy presents for Music News!

Today we bring you the exclusive Dalgerien Boy with Frida La Mexicanita because he tells us all the details about his new album! You can find everything in this link! https://youtu.be/kocR_79KRTU

It turns out that the talented singer and songwriter Dalgerien today brings us Exclusively for Music News the new songs that will be part of his well-known album. And is that this album has really been working for a couple of years!

Dalgerien Boy is an urban artist of Algerian origin living in the Canary Islands. In the interview he confessed that his inspiration from a very young age has been: Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Alpha Blondy, 2 Pac, Nate Dogg, among others.

Dalgerien Boy is currently working on a digital album whose title is “Cocktail”, since it is an album with songs that are very varied and different from one another, and it also has many fusions and styles, hence the name of his new album. .

On spotify, you can listen to some of the songs that make up this material, “Loin”, “Layli”, “Matadora”, “Fou”, “Bella Ciao”, and soon “Prada”, in fact he shared unpublished material that we are sure It will totally blow your mind!

In addition, Dalgerien Boy gives very important and valuable advice to all the Music News audience that is interested in studying music and dreams of being able to grow in the artistic environment. This advice, real, you are going to love it!

Do not miss the interview of Frida La Mexicanita with Dalgerien Boy, only by Music News!