Daley Blind responds to claims about Christian Eriksen’s future

06/21/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Christian Eriksen continues to make progress in his recovery. The Danish midfielder, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the first day of the European Championship, has an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) implanted, which is why it is speculated that he will not be able to play football again.

Daley blind, international with the Netherlands, he also had heart problems in 2019. However, this has not prevented him from continuing to play football, and he is currently contesting the Eurocup. Given the insistence on Eriksen’s future, Blind has given his opinion on the matter. “In 2019 everyone told me that I was finished, that I could not play football again. Look where I am now. That is why I ask all of you to leave Eriksen alone. “

In 2019, Blind was diagnosed with an inflammation of the heart muscle after suffering dizziness in a Champions League match against Valencia. Many predicted the end of his career, but finally the Dutch international returned to the pitch. “I felt like I was ready and I felt comfortable going back when the Ajax doctors gave me the green light. There was no reason why he couldn’t play at the highest level, the important thing is that you have to feel free in your head.

Due to her close experience with heart problems, Blind suffered Eriksen’s blackout. “ANDThose images were so recognizable to me... Again, everything was very real, that’s why it was so emotional for me. I had to overcome a major mental hurdle before I could play for the Netherlands the next day“.