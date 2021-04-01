Daley Blind misses due to injury for remainder of season

04/01/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

Ajax defender Daley Blind will miss the remainder of the season and his presence at this summer’s Eurocup is in jeopardy, after an injury suffered last Tuesday during the match between Gibraltar and the Netherlands (0-7), qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 31-year-old revealed this Thursday that he suffers a tear in the ankle ligament of his left leg, so he will have to undergo surgery next week.

“If all goes well during rehabilitation, I am hopeful that I will be able to reach the Euro Cup & rdquor ;, the footballer said in a statement posted on the Ajax website.

The injury occurred in the second half of the Gibraltar-Netherlands, when Blind stole the ball from forward Tjay de Barr, he fell into a bad position and had to be removed on a stretcher.

The international is a fixture in coach Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup and his withdrawal is a blow for Ajax, which is leading the Eredivisie and will play the Europa League quarterfinals against AS Roma.

This is also bad news for Dutch coach Frank de Boer, who at the moment does not know if he will be able to count on the other regular defender from “Clockwork Orange”, the still injured Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk for the Euro.