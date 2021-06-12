Daley Blind: “5-1 against Spain changed my life”

The Dutch defender Daley blind recognized today that he still has that World Cup match in Brazil 2014 in which the Netherlands beat Spain 5-1 because it changed his life.

“Very often I watch the 5-1 match against Spain. That game changed my life “, declared the Ajax defender at a press conference.

That game was a hard blow for the “golden generation” of Spanish football led by Vicente del Bosque, who had chained three consecutive victories in the European Championship-World Cup-European Championship, took a penalty against the Netherlands and later conceded five goals that ended a historic period for La Roja.

That revenge of Holland, finalist in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa won by Spain, it was in the group stage, so he did not automatically eliminate Iker Casillas, Xabi Alonso, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Xavi Hernández and Andres Iniesta.

But yes marked the prelude to the tragedy of the world champion in exercise, which also lost in the league against Chile and won against Australia, making it third and saying goodbye to the tournament in the group stage.

The player, who was 24 years old at the time and played for Ajax Amsterdam, put a superb cross from the left wing for Robin van Persie, who flew into the plank through the center of the area between Ramos and Piqué and headed the ball over Iker Boxes to open the Dutch marker.

Blind explained that that match, and his contribution to one of the most beautiful goals of the tournament, it helped spark the interest of the big clubs in him. It was the summer in which he signed for Manchester United, club in which he played until 2018, when he returned to Amsterdam.

“The whole world watching, your name everywhere, the goal seen everywhere. It allowed me to take a step towards Manchester United, “said the player, son of the historical Ajax footballer Danny Blind, who won the Champions League in 1995 along with Frank Rijkaard, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert and the current Netherlands coach, Frank de Boer.

“Obviously, I continue with my life, but the game is still there “, added Blind, who faces the Eurocup with 31 years.