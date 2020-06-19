NEW YORK (AP) – Just three months after releasing “Airplane Mode,” an album that has spawned more than 245 million combined streams on Spotify, Dalex features six new songs written during the coronavirus pandemic.

The R&B and urban music singer released « 3AM » on Friday, an EP « softer and more romantic » than the previous production, he told The Associated Press on Thursday, which he recorded during the quarantine at his home in Puerto Rico.

Unlike “airplane mode”, which included collaborations with Lenny Tavárez, Annita, Natti Natasha, Farruko, Yemil, Sech, Justin Quiles, and Jay Wheeler, Dalex sings alone on all the tracks, from “Pa above” – “They want me to fall, they want me to sink and I’m going on top of it, ”she sang during the Zoom interview – until“ Chaos ”, inspired by the current situation, in which she tells her partner that“ the world is going to end today ”and that she is more secure next to him (or in his bed, to be more precise).

There is also the spicy « Syrup de cherry », in which he says he wants to bathe his partner in syrup, and the one he considers the most romantic of the group, « Deja vu », in which he sings « baby I would bring you down the sky, but you are a star ”.

Music has helped Dalex keep busy during the health crisis. The artist, who worked as a barber in Orlando, Florida, when he signed his first record deal, has not only created and released more music, but has been able to stay close to his fans through social media and virtual concerts.

This has not been the same situation for those who work in their old job, he said concerned.

“I know that it was very difficult for barbers in this pandemic, because that is what the barber lives. It is not like someone who has a salary … If the barber does not cut hair, he is not generating money to support his family, « he stressed. « And it was a difficult time for the barbers, for the stylists, for all those people in jobs that, if they don’t serve the client, they don’t earn money. »

To the barbers he owes in a way his beginnings. Dalex said that although he fell in love with “chamaquito” music and at 12 years old he already knew he wanted to be a singer, shyness initially prevented him from doing something about it. He didn’t even tell his mother when he finished high school, and she asked him what he wanted to study.

« The other thing I liked and was very striking about was the barber shop, » said Dalex, who had an aunt who was also a hairdresser for a time. « So I studied it, I graduated from that, » and at the same time « I was starting to record the first songs. »

When he moved to Orlando and got a job at a barber shop – after first going to that city and « sleeping on the street » and « starving » – it was his colleagues who gave him the necessary support and encouragement.

« The barbers knew that I was singing and when someone went that they knew was playing music they would say to him, ‘Look, this little boy sings.’ And so it was … That’s where I was discovered and signed by an independent label, « he recalled.

But it also did not emerge overnight, said the interpreter, who initially signed as part of the Jayma & Dalex duo.

“I would tell you that from the time I started recording until I hit my first song, over 10 years passed. I was making music and I wanted to get as high as I could, but obviously there were always doubts: ‘I’ve been around for a while and I still haven’t got it. Is he going to give it to me or not? ’But he kept on, kept trying.”

That example of perseverance is his advice to young people who aspire to a career in music. “There are many little kids who are talented too and they haven’t been given yet. Many don’t get it because they don’t keep trying. «