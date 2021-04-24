Dakota Tárraga ugly "privileges" of Rocío Flores and demands a change of attitude: "The first thing is that you ask for forgiveness"

This Saturday, Telecinco broadcast Saturday Deluxe in its prime time. First of all, the ex-survivor Dakota Tárraga made some inflammatory statements that peppered Rocío Flores, Alessandro Lecquio, Kiko Matamoros … and even AstraZeneca.

The young woman began by pointing to the privileges that Rocío Flores believes in Telecinco. To do this, he argued with facts such as that the young woman had the power to veto the collaborators closest to her mother, Rocío Carrasco, who spoke of her as “a girl” or that information coverage was barely given to the sentence that reflects the beating he gave Carrasco.

Regarding the latter, she said that she understood that she was not prepared to reunite with her daughter, and that the first step towards reconciliation was the young woman would have to give, asking for forgiveness. “I apologized to my parents for my aggressive behavior because I was sorry, not like Rocío Flores,” he added.

Also he remembered that Flores had lied when he said that he had called his mother more times than he had actually done, and indirectly mentioned Alessandro Lecquio, saying “the dog does not eat dog”, as Rocío Carrasco referred to him last Wednesday.

And it is that she remembered some quite harsh statements that the Italian had made about her, in which she questioned how she would treat her fellow Survivors after she “abused her parents”. Along these lines, she asked to stop stirring her past in Hermano Mayor, as it had been a long time since her participation in the format and for her it was something very unpleasant.

Finally, he had a strong clash with Kiko Matamoros, who intervened in the face of what he considered “stupid” by Tárraga. In response, she demanded that he say nothing, because “the silence favored him,” and then added that he had said it because of the bad – or null – relationship he had with some of his children, so he was the last one he could. judge. At these words, Matamoros left the set.