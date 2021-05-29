Dakota Tárraga leaves ‘Solos’ by surprise: “I’ll be back, let’s be clear”

Days after entering Solos, the Mitele Plus reality show, Dakota tarraga He has left the apartment he shared with Dani Santos, a former contestant on Big Brother 12 + 1.

As explained on Twitter by the official account of the program, Tárraga’s departure was due to his “professional commitments”. “After Dakota’s professional commitments and the Covid security measures, tonight Dani will sleep alone in the apartment and tomorrow we will receive a new tenant,” they have assured.

This Saturday, Dani Santos has received as a new reality partner to Ariadna cross, who was already with him in Big Brother.

Many followers have blamed Tárraga’s departure from the reality show for his opinion about the documentary by Rocío Carrasco and criticism of Ana Rosa Quintana, whom he has come to dismiss as “class” for supporting Rocío Flores and yet standing against her. “You can not criticize a person and another person who has acted worse than I venerate it. You can not,” he said a few days ago on reality.

Tárraga, for his part, has manifested on Twitter to clarify his departure from the program: “Guys, no one has thrown me for anyone. I’ll be back, make it clear“, has assured.

Was the past 25 of May, in one of the weekly Survivors galas, when it was announced that Tárraga would share a flat with Dani Santos in Solos. The former contestants of Survivors 2019, who was on the set to comment on the program, met live who would be her partner, with whom she has shared a few days.