Dakota Kai wins second chance

Dakota Kai clinches last place in the ladder match to be held at next week’s WWE NXT show. This match will give the winning wrestler a chance to compete for the NXT championship.

Six-Women Gaunlet Match

Gaunlet match for the last quota of the Ladder Match that we will have next week in NXT. The Shotzi Blackheart and Deonna Purrazzo contest begins. Purrazzo looks for quick roll-ups to finish the job easily but they don’t work.

Deonna has the offensive of the combat but it does not finish obtaining the count of three. Shotzi was looking for an attack from the second rope but this is interfered with. Finally he manages to make him a senton bomb and take the pin.

Deonna Purrazzo is eliminated.

Xia Li is the next fighter to go out to the gaunlet. It starts in a dominant and angry way, let’s remember that last week Xia was unable to participate in her qualifying match against Aliyah. Returning from the commercials, Xia continues to dominate the combat but Shotzi manages to get a submission out of nowhere to make Xia surrender. Shotzi is still in contention and Xia is eliminated.

Xia Li is eliminated.

The next to appear is Aliyah. This and Shotzi exchange small packages although neither reaches the count of three. Blackheart manages to apply a brutal german suplex followed by the same submission already seen before to make Aliyah surrender. Shotzi is still alive and there are two more rivals.

Aliyah is eliminated.

Now it is Kayden Carter’s turn to try to eliminate Shotzi Blackheart. The fight really lasts little when going to commercials soon after starting. Just when we return Shotzi manages to apply a senton bomb to eliminate Kayden Carter.

Kayden Carter is eliminated.

The latest entrant is Dakota Kai. Shotzi is resented by the intervention of Raquel González before the contest. Dakota seeks to make Shotzi surrender but she refuses. Both try fast accounts but stay on two.

Dakota’s Big Boot who narrowly managed to beat Shotzi. This manages to recover momentum from direct lariats to Dakota. Shotzi’s suicide butt taking Dakota and Raquel ahead. An intervention by Raquel causes Shotzi to be distracted and Dakota manages to intercept her with a Dakota Kai to take the victory. Therefore Dakota gets the last spot for next week’s Ladder Match.

