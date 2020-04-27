Dakota Kai: No one is 100% sure. The fighter spoke about the recent layoffs that have occurred in the company, and how to deal with them.

In an interview with Sporting News, Dakota Kai spoke about the layoffs that affected several of her colleagues about ten days ago.

It is really heartbreaking to see all that together with the rest of the world, we see that everything unfolds. As you said, many of those people were my partners. It is a very difficult time. But it is difficult for all companies at the moment. WWE is in the spotlight. All of that was made public. I know that even at home, my brother still has his job, but many people in his company were fired. My sister is a fighter in Bali. Everyone is fighting. It is such a strange and sad moment, “said Kai.

Dakota Kai was asked if she was aware that what has happened could happen to her sometime in the future.

No matter what your position in the company is, it is always unknown, right? No one can be 100% sure, so it was scary in that regard. I am super grateful to be able to continue doing what I am doing, “said Kai

