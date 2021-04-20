Dakota Johnson to star in new film based on Jane Austen’s latest Netflix novel

Jane Austen’s novels are very popular and have been adapted for film on various occasions; as an example, just mention the recent Emma. – 90% who will compete in the categories of makeup and hairdressing, as well as costumes in the next Oscars 2021, or the famous film Pride and Prejudice – 85% of 2005. However, the vast majority of his works have been adapted in one way or another and now the digital giant will do the same with the novel Persuasion.

The film will be directed by the theater director Carrie Cracknell, who will make his debut as a filmmaker. Likewise, it was recently announced that actress Dakota Johnson (Covers, Music, Glamor and Fame – 67%) will be the star of this new adaptation for Netflix, which shows that the streaming service is betting heavily on this new project (via IndieWire).

Persuasion It is the last novel written by Austen, who began writing it shortly after Emma had finished and finished it a year before she died in 1817. However, the novel was published as a posthumous work in 1818. The story centers on Anne, daughter of Sir Walter Elliot, a vain man and too preoccupied with appearances to see what is going on around him. Anne has two sisters, Elizabeth, older than her and identical in character to her father, and Mary, younger and already married to Charles Musgrove.

Anne has already missed the ‘right age’ for marriage, as several years earlier she had met a naval officer, Frederick Wentworth, poor and without any merit for his family to accept. Moved by the persuasion of Lady Russell, who raised Anne as a mother due to the absence of her true mother, the protagonist is forced to deny her love and face long years of solitude in which although she loses the beauty of her youth , her spirit and intelligence grow, which makes her an attractive and caring woman.

Anne’s luck changes when, after so many years, the now Captain Wentworth appears, enriched by war and highly attractive. Although at first the resentment and pain of the previous rejection move the man, soon the character of Anne captivates him again and they could both have a new opportunity. The digital giant has advanced that its version of Persuasion It will be different from what is already known, as it will address a new approach.

Carrie Cracknell comes to this new Netflix project after directing last year’s Tony nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in the play Sea Wall / A Life. Johsnon recently starred in the cancer drama Our Friend, released by Gravitas earlier this year.

In 2007, Persuasion It was adapted for a British ITV television movie. A 1995 BBC version was released in the United States by Sony Pictures Classics and won five BAFTA Awards. The story is characterized by its melancholic tone, although knowing the Netflix projects it is possible that the story is reinvented in some aspects.

The new film is produced by the producer nominated for Best Sniper Film – 72% Andrew Lazar Y Christina Weiss Lurie. The executive producers are Elizabeth cantillon through its MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable Y David fliegel.

