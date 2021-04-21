Dakota Johnson starring in adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel ‘Persuasion’

Actress Dakota Johnson (‘Suspiria’) has signed on to star in a future modern version of the latest story written by Jane Austen, ‘Persuasion’. Netflix is ​​backing this project which will mark the directorial debut for Carrie Cracknell, who last year directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in the acclaimed Broadway play ‘Sea Wall / A Life’.

The streamer has also partnered with MRC Film to produce the film adaptation that will mark the latest collaboration between the two companies, who are currently working on the upcoming Halle Berry-starring film, “The Mothership.”

The new version will feature a contemporary and witty take on the beloved story of Jane Austen, while remaining true to its original material. The film adaptation will focus on a dissatisfied woman with modern sensibilities named Anne Elliot, who lives with her uptight family on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth, the handsome one she once fired, re-enters her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

The 1817 novel has been adapted on several occasions, the first of which was a BBC miniseries starring Daphne Slater and Paul Daneman. Then came another ITV miniseries and a screen version for television in 1995 starring Ciarn Hinds.

The film will be directed by Carrie Cracknell from a script co-adapted by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. Producers will be Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie, along with Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable and David Fliegel of MRC Film.