Dakota Johnson promotes a social cause with her mask

Dakota Johnson has once again been seen wearing the mysterious emerald ring that could be the symbol of her engagement to Chris Martin.

In the last year, Dakota Johnson has been involved in rumors about her possible engagement to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin; but even so, she always gives something to talk about for her work, more than for other reasons.

A few days ago she was seen while shopping in Malibu. In addition to carrying his groceries in cardboard bags that do not harm the environment, the message that was read on his mask drew attention.

“The people concern” is a social service agency located in Los Angeles, with five years providing support to people who require temporary housing, medical attention or counseling to overcome domestic violence or substance abuse.

It seems that now, the actress intends to send messages that impact those who observe her, with the intention that attention is paid to more things than her simple appearance in public.

The actress was wearing Anine Bing’s Elyse pants in oatmeal, which is worth $ 249. As for her footwear, she turned to Gucci’s Jordaan loafers.

Once she finished taking her shopping bags to the car, Dakota couldn’t resist buying a coffee, swapping her mask for a bandana to make her drink easier.

Recently, Dakota has been named the protagonist of “Persuasion”, the new adaptation of the novel by Jane Austen that will be brought to the screen by Netflix.