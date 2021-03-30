Dakota Johnson continues to fuel rumors of her engagement

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been very quiet about their plans together, but they continue to raise concerns about their engagement.

For months now, Dakota Johnson was seen wearing a luxurious emerald ring on her left ring finger, which is where engagement rings usually go.

The jewel is so particular and has been worn on so many different occasions (without particularly matching her outfit), that it has raised suspicions that it is an engagement ring with Chris Martin, her current partner.

The mystery of the jewel is added to the fact that a few months ago they bought together a beautiful mansion in Los Angeles, for which they paid 12 and a half million dollars.

Therefore, it seems that their relationship is going so well and is so stable, that the most natural thing would be to think of a second wedding for Chris and a first for Dakota, who lived a close experience in fiction when she starred in “50 Shades of Gray” .

The couple has always kept their relationship low-key, so there are not many details of what they plan to do later regarding their love.

Meanwhile, Dakota is working on the film “Am I ok?” where she plays Lucy, Sonoya Mizuno’s best friend.

In her spare time, she has visited some of her friends and goes shopping, like now, when she went through a pantry and a Matcha latte to show her fabulous ring again from a distance.