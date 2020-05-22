“data-reactid =” 24 “> This time, the daughter of Melanie Griffith has confessed to the Extra news portal about the additional challenges that the current coronavirus health crisis and confinement measures have brought her in this regard. domestic that has brought: a combination of “sadness”, concern and anxiety about the future.

"You are locked up at home, you are not with your friends or with your family, you cannot do all those things that make you feel fulfilled, that give you a purpose or add value. I do not know if the effects that this produces are linked to depression as such or are its disguise in this context, but the truth is that it is impossible for me to maintain a positive attitude all day when the whole world is experiencing so much sadness," he explained in your conversation with the medium.

“I have been battling occasional depression since I was 14 or 15 years old. It was at that time that, with the help of professionals, I realized that I could fall deeper. But over time I have learned to live with This and also see a certain beauty in what happens to me, also trying to externalize it in its proper measure so as not to burden anyone with my problem. There are many things you can do to help yourself, small things such as meditating for a few minutes, taking a walk and about all be kind to yourself, “he said.